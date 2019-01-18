Netflix original series Selection Day will return for a second installment on April 22, the streaming platform announced on Friday. Netflix broke the news on Twitter after an interaction between Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor, who has co-produced the series, about when the rest of the show would come out.

An official adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s coming-of-age sports drama of the same name, the first season of Selection Day was released on December 28. The series is centred on Manju (Mohammad Samad) and his older brother Radha (Yash Dholye), who are brought to Mumbai by their father (Rajesh Tailang), who is determined to make them cricket stars. Manju, however, hates cricket and when he befriends the wealthy and confident Javed Ansari (Karanvir Malhotra), his world starts to open up.

The six-episode first season showed Manju and Radha’s early days in Mumbai. Season two will focus on Manju’s evolution as selection day for the Under-19 Mumbai cricket team nears. “Will Manju follow his own path or will he get selected on selection day?” Netflix said in a press release.

The series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shiv Pandit. Selection Day has been directed by Udayan Prasad. The producers are Hollywood filmmaker Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network.

Selection Day is Netflix’s third Indian original series after Sacred Games and Ghoul.