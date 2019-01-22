Karim Traidia and Pankaj Sehgal’s upcoming drama The Gandhi Murder revisits the events leading up to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination on January 30, 1948. The trailer for the January 30 release begins with the announcement of India’s Independence in August 1947 amidst communal violence that followed the impending Partition. “The balance between war and peace rested in the life of one man,” the trailer declares.

There was more to Gandhi’s assassination than is known, the trailer claims. “Behind every assassination, there is an untold truth,” it says, calling the assassination the “biggest cover-up” in Indian history. According to a report in The Times of India, the film explores the theory that the police knew about the plot to assassinate Gandhi when they arrested Madan Lal, an accomplice of Hindu fundamentalist Nathuram Godse, who eventually shot Gandhi dead on January 30, 1948.

Bankrolled by Nugen Media Productions and Rising Star Entertainment, The Gandhi Murder stars the late Om Puri, Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino, Vinnie Jones and Nasser.