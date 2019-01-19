The American romance Begin Again, starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, is getting an official Hindi remake. The Bollywood version will be produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, it was announced on Saturday. Shashanka Ghosh (Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding) will direct the film.

Arshad Syed (Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Chalo Dilli) is the screenplay writer. “Shashanka and Arshad are working on an interesting premise that would suitably adapt the story for the Indian audience, while retaining the essence of the original,” said a press release. The names of the main cast have not been announced.

Begin Again (2013), written and directed by John Carney, stars Keira Knightley as Greta, an independent singer and song-writer who has recently broken up with her singer boyfriend (Adam Levine). Greta forges a professional and personal relationship with struggling record label executive Dan (Mark Ruffalo). The film’s soundtrack was a success, with the song Lost Stars being nominated for several awards.

“We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in sound on the Indian scene,” Shashanka Ghosh said in the press release. “And through that, a take on urban relationships that don’t necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after.”