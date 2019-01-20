Kamal Jain, the producer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is in hospital following a paralytic stroke, reports said. The biopic of Rani Lakshmibai is scheduled to be released on January 25. Starring Kangana Ranaut as the warrior queen, the film has been produced by Kamal Jain, Zee Studios and Kairos Kontent Studios.

The producer has been put on a ventilator, Zee News reported late on Saturday evening. Jain had tweeted about his condition earlier on Saturday, saying, “Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruits.” Jain thanked a host of people associated with the project, including screenplay writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and lyric writer Prasoon Joshi. “I will be back as soon as possible, till then I’ll be with you in spirit and soul,” he added in his tweet.

Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all pic.twitter.com/VnYLYxXlJc — Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) January 19, 2019

Manikarnika has been through its share of ups and downs. The film was originally directed by the Telugu filmmaker Krish, but after reports that Ranaut was unhappy with his work, he stepped back from the project. Ranaut took over the rest of the production, and has shared directorial credit with Krish on the film. Manikarnika will be released in Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi.

Kamal Jain (left) with Kangana Ranaut. Courtesy Twitter.

The film’s cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Danny Denzongpa. Manikarnika explores queen Lakshmibai’s spirited opposition to the British, led by Hugh Rose, in the aftermath of the 1857 uprising, and follows her into battle as she takes on the forces of colonialism. The film was screened for President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.