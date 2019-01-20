In Venky Atluri’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Mr Majnu, Akhil Akkineni plays Vikki, a young man afraid of commitment in a relationship. His life revolves around his “dates, flings and girls” until he meets the right one, the trailer declares. Enter Nikki (Nidhhi Aggerwal), who also falls for Vikki and convinces him to date her for two months at least.

“Does love according to you mean first falling in love, then loving a bit more and getting married at last?” he asks her. When she says yes, he jumps up in shock and says, “Oh god, I don’t know how to love like that.” Boys will be boys, the trailer announces.

Also starring Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara and Vidyullekha Raman, Mr Majnu is scheduled to be released on January 25. Akkineni was last seen in Vikram K Kumar’s Hello (2017). Atluri’s credits include Sneha Geetham (2010), Oopiri (2016) and Tholi Prema (2018).