The trailer for Indra Kumar’s Hindi comedy Total Dhamaal, the third instalment in the Dhamaal film series and a sequel to Double Dhamaal (2011), was released on Monday.

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey and Ritesh Deshmukh split into three teams to embark on a race to Janakpur, where a haul of Rs 50 crore lies in wait. “Whoever reaches Janakpur first gets to keep the loot,” Devgn’s character informs as the trailer opens. “May the best man win,” Dixit’s character responds. What follows is a mad-cap adventure that involves several wild animals, freak accidents and lots of slapstick humour.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Films, Fox Star Studios, Maruti International, Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films, Total Dhamaal will be released on February 22.