Malayalam actress Manju Warrier will make her Tamil cinema debut in Vetrimaaran’s Dhanush-starrer Asuran. Sharing the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Dhanush said he was “excited...to learn from this amazing talent”.

Asuran, which is expected to go on the floors this month, follows Vetrimaaran’s crime drama Vada Chennai (2018), which starred Dhanush as a carrom player who gets involved in a gang war. A sequel to Vada Chennai is also in the pipeline.

Asuran is based on the Tamil novel Vekkai, according to The Indian Express. The book, written by Poomani, questions the “ethics of the politics of revenge”, according to its official synopsis. The film has been bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations and has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

This is the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran after Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011) and Vada Chennai. Manju Warrier was last seen in Va Shrikumar Menon’s Malayalam fantasy drama Odiyan.