Kabir Khan’s upcoming cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former India captain Kapil Dev, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the producers announced on Tuesday. The film revisits the Indian cricket team’s historic 1983 World Cup win, in which Dev led a team including Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Roger Binny, among others.

“It’s [a trilingual] a first for Kabir Khan and Ranveer,” the statement said. “Indian cricket team’s heroic win at the 1983 World Cup is a story to be presented across boundaries, hence the idea and reason to shoot for Tamil and Telugu versions simultaneously.”

83 will be released on April 10, 2020, during the Good Friday weekend.

Ranveer Singh’s next film is Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which will be released on February 14. Kabir Khan’s credits include New York (2009), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Tubelight (2017).