The trailer of Laxman Utekar’s upcoming Hindi romantic comedy Luka Chuppi was released on Thursday. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon play lovers in Mathura who choose to live together instead of getting married. “We should also try it [a live-in relationship],” Sanon’s character says as the trailer opens. “Everyone’s trying it out these days.” A broker gives them the advice that it is better if they let everyone around them think that they are married, and the couple plays along. However, the play-acting soon gets too cumbersome, especially when their respective families turn up at their house.

“This is the world’s first live-in relationship in which the entire family stays with the couple,” Sanon’s character says.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana, the film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and will be released on March 1.