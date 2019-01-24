Kartik Aaryan rose to fame playing sharp-tongued know-it-all characters in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and the 2018 hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, but in his latest film, Luka Chuppi, the actor is going against type.

“This is the sweetest character I have played,” the actor said at film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday. “He is not even a little street smart.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi follows a young couple (played by Kriti Sanon and Aaryan) in Mathura who decide to pretend that they are married so that they can live together. Their plans go awry when their relatives land up at their home.

“In our culture, it is all about loving your family and usually everyone in the family wants to know what everyone is up to,” producer Dinesh Vijan said at the event. “When this couple hides something from their family, a comedy of errors follow.”

Produced by Vijan’s Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi will be released on March 1. The film has been written by Rohan Shankar and features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles.

Play Luka Chuppi (2019).

Luka Chuppi is Utekar’s first Hindi film as director. He has earlier worked as a cinematographer on Engish Vinglish (2012), Dear Zindagi (2016) and 102 Not Out (2018), among others, and has directed the Marathi movies Tapaal (2014) and Lalbaugchi Rani (2016). “The film has a big canvas and also a great bunch of actors,” Utekar said. “It is a completely fun ride.”

Sanon, who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), described the film as a situational comedy. “It is very difficult to make someone laugh,” Sanon said. “But in our film the comedy is very situational. We are only reacting in most scenes. We enjoyed so much that you will see it on screen hopefully.”

The audiences today want innovative stories with a local flavour, Vijan said. “If you don’t fear taking risks, there is no fun,” said Vijan, whose Maddock Films has produced hits including Badlapur (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and Stree (2018). “The current audiences are not expecting something new just for the sake of it.”

Play Stree (2018).

Vijan’s upcoming productions include Amar Kaushik’s Hindi adaptation of National Film Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2010), about a woman who agrees to be a surrogate mother for a foreigner. “Surrogacy is a very sensitive issue. But just like how we gave you horror with comedy in Stree, we will make a film that will make you laugh and cry,” Vijan said. “The idea is to try new things and to also entertain. The overall intention is to not get preachy in the film.”

Writers are the ones who define a film, the producer said. “I believe that Maddock is one of the highest payers to writers. A writer is as important as the director,” he said. On his alleged dispute with Raj & DK, the writers and co-producers of Stree, over remuneration, Vijan said that the truth will soon be out.

“Sometimes, when there is a huge success, there are misunderstandings and people sort it out,” Vijan said. “In most of my films, I have never faced any hassle. I also think that when time passes, the truth always comes out.”

Meanwhile, Aaryan, whose comedic skills have been well-received, is keen to try diverse genres. “I started getting a lot of comedy roles especially after Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” he said. “While I enjoy doing comedy, I am looking forward to starring in serious films in different characters. I would love to do an anti-hero role.”