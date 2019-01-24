Rajkummar Rao is everyone’s favourite in Good Morning, the latest song from the soundtrack of Shelly Dhar Chopra’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The feel-good number, written by Gurpreet Saini and composed by Rochak Kohli, has vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Shannon Donald.

In the video, Rao’s Sahil takes it upon himself to wake Balbir (Anil Kapoor) up and bring his family together to dance and make merry.

Play Good Morning, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Co-written by Dhar and Gazal Dhaliwal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the story of Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) whose father Balbir is eager for her to get married and has drawn up a host of suitors. Sweety. however, is not interested in any of them and has a long-held secret. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala. The film will open in theatres on February 1.