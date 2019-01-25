The trailer of Kannada film Natasaarvabhowma, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, was released on Friday. Directed by Pawan Wadeyar, the film also stars Rachita Ram, Sadhu Kokila, Ravishankar, Achyuth Kumar and B Saroja Devi.

With limited dialogue, the trailer keeps the plot under wraps and instead offers various snapshots from the life of Rajkumar’s protagonist. The trailer indicates that a supernatural force is influencing his behaviour and helping him finish important tasks, including beating up the bad guys. “This is happening for the first time in my life,” Rajkumar’s character says. The film will be released on February 7.

Natasaarvabhowma, which loosely translates to all-round actor, was also the title given to Kannada screen icon Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar’s father.