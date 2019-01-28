Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies (Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kedarnath) has announced the dance-themed Bhangra Paa Le, starring Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Sneha Taurani, the film is “set in the world of music and dance”, according to a statement from the production company. RSVP Movies said it is planning to develop Bhangra Paa Le into a franchise like the ABCD series.

The film stars Sunny Kaushal as Jaggi Singh, “a part-time DJ and a full-time bhangra”, the press release said. Singh’s obsession with dance leads him to some of the biggest competitions in the world and to the dancer Simi Kohli, played by Telugu actress Rukshar Dhillon. The project is eyeing a 2019 release.

“What I love about the script is the world it takes you into where music and dance define its characters and their goals,” Sneha Taurani, the daughter of Tips Industries co-founder Ramesh Taurani, said in a press release. “I am hoping to showcase bhangra in its authentic form to give the audience an idea of its history as well as its modern-day adaptation.”

The soundtrack will be composed by Jam8, a production company for emerging musical talent founded by composer-singer Pritam.

“Bhangra is something that is very close to me,” Sunny Kaushal said in the press release. “Being a Punjabi, I have grown up on Punjabi music and bhangra and till date it is my go to jam. Being a part of a film based on bhangra is very surreal.”