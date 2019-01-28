The trailer for Silambarasan’s next Tamil film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven was released on Monday. Directed by Sundar C (Arunachalam, Anbe Sivam, Kalakappu), the film is centred on Silambarasan’s character. who is described as a “badass with a big heart” in the trailer. The character beats up a bunch of goons, falls in love with a woman (Megha Akash) and delivers a series of punchlines. Among them is the line that references the title of the film: “You have put on the costume of a king but I was born a king.”

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is also a line that Silambarasan’s character spoke in Mani Ratnam’s 2018 revenge saga Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. “It’s been so long since I delivered these punch lines,” he continues in the new film’s trailer. “It makes me feel so wonderful.”

Also starring Ramya Krishnan, Prabhu, Megha Akash, Catherine Teresa, Yogi Babu and Motta Rajendran, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions and will be released on February 1.