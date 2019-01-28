Ranveer Singh raps about economic inequality and urban alienation in Doori, the new hip hop track from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The video has the rapper from Dharavi, Murad (Ranveer Singh), cranking out solemn but angry verses about the hardscabble world around him.

The track has been written by Divine and Javed Akhtar. Doori is based on a poem Javed Akhtar wrote for Murad’s character, which exists as a spoken word piece in the soundtrack as Doori Poem.

Play Doori, Gully Boy.

Doori is one of the rare contemplative hip hop tracks in an album populated by more aggressive tunes. The beats are by veteran producer Rishi Rich. “The common thing between the new and the old guys was their zeal to step out of their comfort zone,” music supervisor Ankur Tewari told Scroll.in while talking about Rishi Rich.

Gully Boy revolves around the Mumbai hip hop scene and s loosely based on the rappers Divine and Naezy. The film’s cast includes Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. Co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Gully Boy is set for a February 14 release following a premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.