Zac Efron plays American serial killer and rapist Ted Bundy in Joe Berlinger’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Set in Seattle in 1969, the trailer follows Bundy as he targets, woos and murders women, all along denying any role in the crimes. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m that innocent suspect,” he tells a jury.

Also starring Jim Parsons, John Malkovich, Lily Collins and Kaya Scodelario, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was premiered at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival on January 26.

Bundy, who was executed on January 24, 1989, confessed to around 30 murders, though it is believed that the actual number could be higher. He has been the subject of several books, films and television shows, including a 2019 four-part docuseries on Netflix titled Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, also directed by Berlinger.