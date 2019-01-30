Kunal Kemmu plays Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer in charge of a case about missing children, in Zee5’s new original series Abhay. The eight-episode series, set to be premiered on the streaming platform on February 7, has been produced by BP Singh of CID fame.

The trailer, released on Wednesday, introduces the audience to Kemmu’s Abhay. “Everyone has the capability of committing a crime and I’ve the capability of spotting them when they do so,” he says. “The world of crime is very dark and my life breathes in that darkness. I don’t wish to possess a criminal’s mind but I can go to any extent to solve a crime.”

The names of the rest of the cast or the director are yet to be revealed. Kemmu was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Golmaal Again (2017).