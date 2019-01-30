Tamil filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth’s May 6 Entertainment is producing a web adaptation of the epic novel Ponniyin Selvan for streaming platform MX Player, said a press release on Wednesday. The Tamil series, also titled Ponniyin Selvan, will be directed by Sooriyaprathap S.

Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five-part historical novel, first published in the 1950s, narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman, a Chola dynasty king who ruled in the late 10th and early 11th Century.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who has directed the films Kochadaiyaan (2014) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), said in the press release that Krishnamurthy’s novel had all the ingredients for a “perfect” series.

“Ponniyin Selvan is indeed one of the greatest historical novels written in Tamil and considered by many as the crown jewel of Tamil Literature,” she said. “The novel chronicles the power struggle and the socio-political landscape of the Chola Dynasty, one of the longest ruling dynasties in Indian history and is a perfect amalgamation of an intriguing plot, romance, adventure, satire and an enduring battle for the throne. From the day I read this amazing novel, I was determined to narrate this impeccable story in the visual medium.”

Details of the cast and release date are yet to be revealed.