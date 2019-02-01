Karthi plays a free-spirited photographer who seeks adventure in the trailer of the Tamil film Dev. When Dev’s friends suggest that romance too is an adventure, he falls for a businesswoman (Rakul Preet Singh). His life is then turned upside down.

“There are thousand kinds of pain that can make your body stronger. But only loneliness can make your heart stronger,” Dev says in the two-minute clip, which was released on Thursday. Directed by debutant filmmaker Rajath Ravishankar, Dev also stars Amrutha Srinivasan, Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj.

Karthi’s latest appearance was in Pandiraj’s Kadaikutty Singam (2018). Dev’s music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. Produced by Prince Pictures, the film will be released in Tamil and Telugu on February 14.