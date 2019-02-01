“Who the hell are you?” “Bad guy.”

The first trailer of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw reveals that high-octane action and self-aware comedy, the two staples of the long-running franchise, are present in ample measure. The first spin-off from the hugely successful series of films sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Hobbs and Shaw first went mano-a-mano in Furious 7 (2015), but reconciled in The Fate of the Furious (2017). In the new movie, the action heroes join forces against Brixton (Idris Elba), an anarchist with enhanced powers who happens to have a bio-weapon and the need to obliterate humanity. They get some help from Shaw’s sister, a rogue British agent (Vanessa Kirby).

The shooting locations include Los Angeles, London, Chernobyl and Samoa. The movie has been directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2). In the cast are Helen Mirren and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.