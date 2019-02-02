A mysterious gun-toting man (Dev Patel) kidnaps a bride from Pakistan, Samira (Radhika Apte), and travels to India with the law on their heels in Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest. The trailer, released on February 1, gives a glimpse of the film’s leads making their way through Pakistan and India. All Samira says is that she did not want to get married, while the kidnapper’s past is not revealed. When she asks the man if she can trust him, he simply says, “No”.

British filmmaker Winterbottom has previously filmed A Mighty Heart (2007) and Trishna (2011) in Pakistan and India respectively. Co-starring Jim Sarbh, the film hits American theatres on March 1.