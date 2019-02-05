In the new trailer of the animated film Missing Link, Hugh Jackman’s explorer and a monster named Susan (Zach Galifianakis) set out on a journey to find the mythical Yeti in the equally mythical Shangri-La kingdom. The animated comedy has been produced by Laika, which is behind such acclaimed animated films as Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Missing Link is scheduled for an April 12 release. In a new trailer, which was released on Tuesday, Susan proves himself to be an overgrown kid who likes to bang people about. Zoe Saldana and Timothy Olyphant are also in the voice cast. Emma Thompson plays the Yeti, who tersely tells her visitors the meaning behind the name of the icy realm that she is protecting from the outside world: “It means, ‘Keep out. We hate you.’”

Missing Link has been directed by Chris Butler, who previously made ParaNorman and was a storyboard artist on Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings.