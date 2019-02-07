Rohit Shetty has commissioned Farah Khan to make a film for his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez, it was announced on Thursday. Khan hasn’t directed a movie since the heist comedy Happy New Year in 2014. She has, however, been a regular on talent hunt shows on television, including Indian Idol.

Following the massive success of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba in 2018, Shetty had announced that he would be hiring directors to make films for his banner. Shetty is reportedly also producing a web series, and is likely to be occupied with the action movie Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, next.

After years of choreographing film songs, Farah Khan made her debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004. She posted on her Twitter account that she was “excited and emotional” to get back in the director’s chair. “...together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create ‘the Mother of All Entertainers’”, Khan tweeted.