The new trailer of Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya is a supercut of the film’s action sequences, beginning with a short introduction of each character. There’s Lakhna (Sushant Singh Rajput), part of the bandits’ gang led by Man Singh (Manoj Bajpayee). Ranveer Shorey stars as Vakil Singh, another member of the gang. There’s Indumati, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and the cop hot on the bandits’ trail is Gujjar (Ashutosh Rana).

Sonchiriya, co-written by Sudip Sharma and Chaubey, is set in Chambal in 1975 and has been shot in the ravines near Dholpur in Rajasthan. The Ronnie Screwvala production follows the exploits of Man Singh’s gang, which is torn apart by infighting over a turn of events involving Indumati. Sonchiriya was supposed to have been released in February, but will now be out on March 1.

Play Sonchiriya.

“Sonchiriya is spread over four days in the Chambal ravines, and deals with issues of gender, social discrimination because of caste and when justice becomes revenge,” Chaubey told Scroll.in in an earlier interview. “Our fictional bandits are at a crossroads about their meaning and purpose. They have a sense of ethics and morals, but they don’t know if they are right or wrong. These existential questions bother them.”