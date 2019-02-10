Sixty years after the Raj Kapoor production Ab Dilli Door Nahin, another Indian child has decided to appeal directly to the most powerful person in the country to solve his problems.

In the trailer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mere Pyare Prime Minister, young Kanhaiya is motivated by his love for his mother. Kanhaiya lives in a slum in Mumbai with his single mother Sargam (Anjali Patil). Toilet facilities, are of course, basic to absent, and after Sargam is raped on her way to relieving herself, Kanhaiya takes drastic action. He writes a letter to the prime minister and decides to travel to the capital with his friends to make himself heard.

The cast includes Atul Kulkarni, who plays an official at the Prime Minister’s Office who helps the young boys from Mumbai navigate their way through the corridors of power. Mere Pyare Prime Minister is the third film to explore the need for public sanitation after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Halkaa (2018). Mehra’s first movie since Mirzya (2016) has been scored by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, with lyrics by Gulzar. The release date is March 15.