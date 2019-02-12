In the trailer of Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as a suave lawyer who represents a woman accused of killing her lover. Was the lover killed by a mysterious third person, as she claims, or is she lying to save her skin?

The crime thriller is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish hit The Invisible Guest. The remake has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment and will be released on March 8. Ghosh has reversed the genders in the Hindi version, with Pannu as the businessman trying to prove his innocence in the original film and Bachchan as the lawyer who plays devil’s advocate.

Sujoy Ghosh’s credits include Jhankaar Beats (2003), Aladin (2009), Kahaani (2012), Kahaani 2 (2016) and the short films Ahalya and Anukul.