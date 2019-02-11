“We all live in the hope of a miracle. But we often forget to realise that our life itself is a miracle,” Naveen’s Alaudhin says in the trailer of his upcoming fantasy film, setting the tone of Alaudhinin Arputha Camera (Alaudhin’s Miraculous Camera). The trailer was released on Monday.

Naveen (Moodar Koodam) has also written, directed and produced the movie. Alaudhinin Arputha Camera follows the action-packed life of a mysterious young man named Alaudhin (Naveen) and his encounters with hitmen and Anandhi’s pickpocket in various tourist-friendly spots in Europe.

The film has been produced by Naveen’s White Shadows Productions. There is no release date yet. Among Naveen’s upcoming films is Agni Siragugal, starring Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay.