After a returning to his rock music roots with 12 Bajay in December, Atif Aslam is back to singing ballads about broken hearts. In T-Series’s new single, Baarishein, written and composed by Arko (Saathi Rey, Nazm Nazm), Aslam sings and stars in the video of the song that was released on Wednesday. The video also features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha.

In the video, Bharucha and Aslam’s characters are estranged lovers. Aslam looks back at the memories of their time together and belts out a love song. A Pakistani singer and songwriter, Aslam has had a successful career as a Bollywood playback singer since 2005.