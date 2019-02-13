“Gone are the times when women used to suffer in silence,” Usha Jadhav’s character says in the trailer of Netflix film Firebrand.

Directed by Aruna Raje (Bhairavi, Tum – A Dangerous Obsession) and produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, the Marathi drama traces the life of a successful family lawyer (Jadhav) who is struggling with intimacy troubles in her marriage. According to the official synopsis, Jadhav’s character has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder after surviving a sexual assault and the film “revolves around trials and tribulations of contemporary modern-day relationships”. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Girish Kulkarni.

This is the first digital production for Chopra, whose Purple Pebble Pictures has bankrolled several films including the Marathi-language Ventilator (2016) and Sikkimese movie Pahuna: The Little Visitors (2018). Firebrand is also the Netflix’s first licensed original film in Marathi. The film can be streamed on Netflix from February 22.