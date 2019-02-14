Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is an aspiring cricketer who loses his way in the teaser of his upcoming Telugu film Majili. “Be it a human or a thing, you won’t get anything back once you lose it,” says a voice-over as the teaser shows snippets from the protagonist’s life.

The film stars Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni (who are also married in real life) as a couple dealing with marital problems. Directed by Shiva Nirvana (Ninnu Kori ), the film also stars Divyansha Kaushik, and will be released on April 5.

This is the couple’s fourth film together after Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Manam (2014) and Autonagar Surya (2014).