Actor Suriya is Nandha Gopalan Kumaran in Selvaraghavan’s upcoming Tamil film NGK. The film’s teaser was released on Thursday.

The two-minute teaser is filled with praises for Suriya’s character, a good samaritan who is urged to join politics and clean up the corrupt system. “Just imagine how great this city will be if you join politics,” says one character. The cast includes Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Suriya’s last film was Vignesh Shivan’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018). NGK has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.