Rising to the top is hard, but staying there is even tougher, suggests the trailer of a docu-series on the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians team. The Netflix series, produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, looks at the preparations and anxieties of the team during the IPL 2018. Cricket Fever - Mumbai Indians will offer “unprecedented access behind-the-scenes” and chart “the emotional journey of the three-time champions and its players, staff and owners, beyond just the cricket field”, according to the official synopsis.

The eight-part series will be out on Netflix on March 1.

The camera follows the three-time IPL winner over the course of the 2018 edition (which Chennai Super Kings won). Pressure is high on the Mumbai Indians as defending champions. The trailer reveals tense, off-pitch moments, terse conversations in locker rooms and emotional outbursts by the owner, Reliance Industries. “I’ve got so many opinions. So many people yapping in my years. What do I take from that?” says captain Rohit Sharma in the trailer. At another point, former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar tries to boost the spirit of the team reminding them how they won against the odds in 2015.