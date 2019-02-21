Tu Laung Main Elaachi is the latest recreated song to emerge from Luka Chhupi. The fourth single from Laxman Utekar’s comedy has Tanishk Bagchi credited under “Re-Composed And Programmed” for his take on the title track of the 2018 Punjabi film Laung Laachi. Mannat Noor had sung the original, while Bagchi’s version has been sung by Tulsi Kumar.

The video has the film’s leads, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, dancing in a wedding situation. Sanon’s character Rashmi lipsyncs to the track, expressing her love for Guddu (Aaryan), by calling herself the clove to his cardamom.

Luka Chhupi, written by Rohan Shankar, is the story of live-in couple Rashmi and Guddu, who have to pretend to be married when their parents come to stay with them. The film will be released on March 1.

Bagchi has also recreated Karan Sehmbi’s 2016 Punjabi hit Photo, composed by Goldboy. Nirmaan’s lyrics speak of looking at the loved one’s photo “sau sau baar”. Sehmbi’s vocals have been retained.

Photo was preceded by Bagchi’s recreation of the hit Tony Kakkar single Coca Cola. Another song from the film is Poster Lagwa Do, an update by White Noise of the song of the same name from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Aflatoon (1997).