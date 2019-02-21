Netflix has released a multi-lingual rap song, Ajoobe, to promote its latest series, The Umbrella Academy, in India. The song is by Dharavi hip-hop crew 7 Bantaiz. Produced by Karan Kanchan, the song talks of the “ajoobe” – the strange ones, which ties in with the series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes. The video, released on Thursday, features footage from the series intercut with shots of the Mumbai rappers spitting rhymes.

The series follows seven members of The Umbrella Academy, a group of young men and women born with supernatural powers and raised by an eccentric billionaire industrialist who is actually an alien. When the world is threatened by doom, The Umbrella Academy’s members join hands to face the threat. The series has been developed by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater from the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy, starring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and David Castaneda, was released on February 15.