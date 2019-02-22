Bird Island faces a new intruder in Thurop Van Orman’s upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2. The teaser for the sequel to The Angry Birds Movie (2016) introduces Zeta (voiced by Leslie Jones) as a purple bird who has “lots of ice but zero chill” and wants to trade the frozen island where she lives for a warmer place.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s hit original followed a group of flightless birds on the tropical Bird Island as they put up a fight against an invasion by green-coloured pigs. In the sequel, the birds will face a new challenge from the pigs while also contending with Zeta’s entry.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader and Danny McBride reprise their roles as Red, Chuck, Mighty Eagle, Leonard and Bomb, while Nicki Minaj, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods and Awkwafina join the sequel’s voice cast.

The franchise is based on Rovio Entertainment’s popular video game series of the same name. The sequel is scheduled to be released on August 16.