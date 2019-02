Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) and Tim (Justice Smith) team up to solve a mysterious disappearance. But the duo has to battle newer villains from the Pokemon universe in the new trailer of Detective Pikachu, which was released on Tuesday. The film is based on The Pokemon Company’s popular video game of the same name.

Set in Ryme City, where humans and Pokemon peacefully coexist, the film follows the journey of Pikachu, who helps Pokemon trainer Tim find his missing detective father Harry (Paul Kitson). After finding out that they can seamlessly communicate with each other, “Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery”, according to the film’s official synopsis.

Directed and co-written by Rob Letterman, the film also stars Kathryn Newton, Rita Ora, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse. Co-produced by Warner Bros, Legendary Entertainment and The Pokémon Company, Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10.