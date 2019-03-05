HBO has released the first full-length trailer of the final season of Game of Thrones. The trailer opens on a tight close-up of Arya Stark’s frightened face. She says, pointing to her sword Needle, “I know death, he’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

The trailer reveals all the major characters gearing up for the final battle against the White Walkers zombie army, led by the Night King. There are glimpses of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

The six episodes that comprise the eighth and final season of the HBO series will be aired on April 14 on Star World and Hotstar in India. The previous seasons are being streamed on Hotstar.

The trailer is filled with dread and darkness. Arya Stark gets ready to fight, the dragons fly over Winterfell, secondary characters such as The Hound (Rory McCann) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) take position. There are new alliances (Jamie is finally on the side of Jon and Daenerys), preparations for what is promised to be “the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film” (according to a report in Entertainment Weekly) and hints at final goodbyes (is that a farewell kiss between Missandei and Grey Worm ? Winter is coming, and so is the end of one of the most watched shows in television history.

