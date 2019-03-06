The always watchable Sadiya Siddiqui plays a victim of domestic violence in the short film Meeras. Directed by Saurabh K Thakur, Meeras is being streamed on the Six Sigma Films YouTube channel.

Siddiqui’s character is married to a verbally and physically abusive man. She seeks his approval all the time, but her submissiveness is challenged when she confronts another victim of domestic abuse just like her. Also in the cast of the seven-and-a-half-minute film are Enab Khizra, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Shiva Jha Mathur and Monica Arora.