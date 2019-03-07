The dangers lurking on the streets of Delhi come alive in the short film Chupchaap, which draws attention to the threats to women’s safety ahead of Women’s Day. Written and directed by Bilal Hasan, the film is available on the Humaramovie’s YouTube channel.

Chupchaap is centred a woman who sets out to look for her daughter after she fails to return home from her tuition. The film also explores social pressures on women through the relationship between the protagonist and her husband. The cast includes Geeta A Sharma, B Shantanu and Jhanvi Bhaskar.