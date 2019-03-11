The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Junglee will be released a week earlier, on March 29 instead of April 5, producer Junglee Pictures said on Monday. Junglee stars Jammwal as a veterinary doctor who takes on a gang of poachers when his childhood friend, the tusker Bhola, is threatened.

The action adventure also stars Atul Kulkarni, Asha Bhat, Pooja Sawant and Akshay Oberoi. The movie has been directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, whose credits include The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King. Junglee been shot extensively with tamed elephants in Thailand.