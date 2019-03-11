A web series based on freedom fighter and politician Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950) is in the works, according to a press release. An adaptation of Hindol Sengupta’s 2018 biography The Man Who Saved India, it will be produced by Sunil Bohra of Bohra Bros (The Accidental Prime Minister, Gangs of Wasseypur, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster).

The show will touch upon key moments in Patel’s life including his “long series of conflicts with Netaji [Subhash Chandra] Bose”, his stance on the accession of Kashmir to independent India and his family life, according to the press note. The cast and other details are yet to be confirmed.

In the press release, Sengupta said Patel’s story was “truly larger than life”. He added, “I believe that Sunil is the right person to give this story the visual mounting that it requires – and the distribution muscle that it can enthral a new generation around the world as the story of Gandhi once did.”

Bohra said in the press note that the series would highlight overlooked details of Patel’s life. “The masterful book reveals facts bound to raise questions against the status quo and has potential to inspire heated discussions,” he said. “It is vital that this web series be made to reach a wider audience and allow for Sardar Patel’s story of nation building to be seen.”

Popularly known as Sardar Patel, the lawyer-turned-Congress leader became the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India in 1947. He is credited with convicing more than 500 Princely States to join Independent India. As a tribute to Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Statue of Unity modelled on him in Gujarat’s Narmada district.