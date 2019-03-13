The video of Fakeera Ghar Aja, the first song from Chuck Russell’s Junglee, was released on Tuesday. The song and its accompanying video introduces the hero, Raj (Vidyut Jammwal), as he returns to his father’s elephant reserve after years. The video looks at Raj bonding with his family, the elephant Bhola, and the heroine, Shankara (Pooja Sawant). Raj also performs some stunts while he’s at it. Other friends of Raj, played by Akshay Oberoi and Makrand Deshpande, also appear in the video.

The melodious tune has been composed by Sameer Uddin (Kaalakaandi), written by Anvita Dutt, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Junglee will be released on March 29.