Shweta Tripathi’s Enakshi is a 16-year-old aspiring dancer who starts rapidly losing her hair, leading to societal ridicule and self doubt, in Gone Kesh. The film’s trailer was released on Thursday.

Enakshi wants to be a dancer, but her world is turned upside down when she gets diagnosed with alopecia, a medical condition that causes her to loser hair. The film, written and directed by debutant Qasim Khallow, follows Enakshi as she navigates grief and love in her journey to self acceptance. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar (Permanent Roommates), Vipin Sharma and Deepika Amin. Produced by Eros International and Dhirendra Nath Ghosh Films production, the film will be released on March 29.

Tripathi, whose credits include the films Masaan (2015) and Haraamkhor (2017), was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur (2018) and Made in Heaven (2019).