“If I get hungry, I need to feed myself. Likewise, if something should happen to me, I should stand up for myself and I will,” Priyanka Ruth’s protagonist says in the teaser of the upcoming Tamil thriller Gangs of Madras.

Written and directed by CV Kumar (Maayavan), Gangs of Madras traces the power struggle between rival gangs in Chennai. The movie also stars Daniel Balaji (Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vada Chennai), Ashok, Velu Prabhakaran, Naren and Bagavathy Perumal. Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, which featured Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajesh, was the recent film to explore the gangs of the city’s North Chennai neighbourhood.

Gangs of Madras has been produced by Thirukumaran Entertainment. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.