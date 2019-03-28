The trailer of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil film Kanchana 3 has the usual ingredients of a horror film: a haunted house, creaky noises and faceless ghosts. Apart from these supernatural forces, the protagonist has to battle earthly ones too: a group of thugs. The trailer was released on Thursday.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the horror comedy features Lawrence in the lead. He is also the film’s writer and director. This is Lawrence’s fourth horror comedy after Muni (2007), Kanchana (2011) and Kanchana 2 (2015). All three films chronicled the misadventures of the hero, played by Lawrence, after he gets possessed by a ghost.

Kanchana 3, which also features Vedhika, Oviya and Kovai Sarala, is scheduled to be released this summer. A date is yet to be announced.