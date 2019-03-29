A group of Indonesian fans of Karan Johar’s debut feature Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) dressed up as the film’s characters Tina (Rani Mukerji), Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) and made a shot-by-shot remake of the title track’s video. The Indonesian version has been directed by Fathan Malik Dasopang.

Tyastri stars as Tina and Kiffa Adams as Anjali in the video, which has been shot in and around Stonehenge Merapi in Indonesia. The youngsters replicate the moves of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji to the best of their abilities. Not all of the costumes are the same, though the trio do get Rahul’s yellow jacket and Anjali’s red sweater and white headband correct.

Play Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Indonesian tribute.