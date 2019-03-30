Telugu actor Nani plays Arjun, a 36-year-old cricketer who wants to re-launch his career in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film Jersey. A two-minute behind-the-scenes video depicts the actor’s transformation into a cricketer.

The video begins with Nani training for around 70 days to get the character right. “2 International cricket grounds, 5 domestic cricket grounds, 130 professional cricket players, 18 professional players from England,” the video declares as the film’s cast and crew shoot at different stadiums.

Written and directed by Tinnanuri (Malli Raava) and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Sathyaraj. Jersey is scheduled to be released on April 19.