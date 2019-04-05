Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Christian, a Copenhagen police office who is out to avenge his partner’s murder by an Islamic State terrorist, in Brian De Palma’s thriller Domino. “Nothing works like vengeance,” a voiceover says in the trailer, which was released on Thursday.

Written by Petter Skavlan, Domino also features Guy Pearce as a deceitful intelligence agent, Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones) and Eriq Ebouaney. The film marks De Palma’s return to direction following his 2012 erotic thriller Passion.

Despite being a movie veteran, with Carrie (1976), Dressed to Kill (1980), Body Double (1984), Scarface (1983), The Untouchables (1987) and Mission Impossible (1996) among his credits, De Palma reportedly had a horrible time with the production process of Domino. “I never experienced such a horrible movie set,” he told The Playlist. “A large part of our team has not even been paid yet by the Danish producers. The film is finished and ready to go out, but I have no idea what its future will hold, it is currently in the hands of the producers. This was my first experience in Denmark and most likely my last.”

Domino is scheduled to be released on May 31.