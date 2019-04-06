“If anyone says I will lose, winning and proving them wrong is my habit,” says Mahesh Babu’s hero a few seconds into the teaser of Vamsi Paidipally’s Telugu-language film Maharshi, which was released on Saturday.

Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu as Rishi, alongside Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Written by Hari, Solomon and Paidipally (Yevadu, Oopiri), the film is scheduled for a May 9 release.

Maharshi is Babu’s 25th film. The actor, whose credits include Okkadu (2003), Pokiri (2006) and Dookudu (2011), was recently seen in AR Murugadoss’s Spyder (2017) and Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu (2018).