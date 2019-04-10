Newcomer Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana Spencer in the fourth season of the popular Netflix series The Crown, the streaming service announced in a press note on Wednesday.

Corrin, who has starred in an episode of the British series Grantchester (2014), described the opportunity as surreal in the press note. “Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” she added. “Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

Peter Morgan, the creator of the show, said that Corrin had the innocence and complexity to play Diana.“Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” Morgan said.

The Golden Globe-winning series, which starred Claire Foy in the first two seasons, traces the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will play the queen in the third season, which is expected to come out later this year.